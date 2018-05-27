Gentry will start in center field and bat eighth Sunday against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Gentry will pick up his fourth straight start, but that's largely a byproduct of Mark Trumbo's knee injury rather than a result of Gentry's performance at the plate earning him more playing time. Though he's valued by the Orioles for his ability to play all over the outfield, Gentry's .208/.274/.260 batting line on the season makes him a rather unappealing commodity outside of AL-only settings.