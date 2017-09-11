Orioles' Craig Gentry: Expects to be activated
Manager Buck Showalter said Gentry (finger) will be activated from the 10-day disabled list after being cleared to pinch-run by a specialist, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Gentry fractured his finger at the beginning of the month, but it appears the injury won't keep him sidelined for the rest of the season. While he still can't play defense or swing a bat, the 33-year-old will be available as a pinch runner down the stretch if needed. He's compiled five steals in 117 plate appearances this season.
