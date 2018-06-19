Orioles' Craig Gentry: Gets breather Tuesday
Gentry is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals.
With no DH spot available in Washington's NL ballpark, Gentry will head to the bench while Mark Trumbo picks up a start at first base and Trey Mancini moves to the outfield. Gentry is hitting a solid .308/.357/.346 across 12 games this month.
