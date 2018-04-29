Orioles' Craig Gentry: Gets third straight start
Gentry will start in center field and bat eighth Sunday against the Tigers, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
It's the third consecutive start for Gentry, but much of that has to do with the Orioles opposing a left-handed pitcher for the second straight day. The righty-hitting Gentry still looks to be locked into the short end of a platoon in the outfield and won't offer much fantasy upside when he's included in the lineup. Gentry is slashing a porous .178/.229/.178 across 48 plate appearances this season.
