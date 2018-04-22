Orioles' Craig Gentry: Leading off again Sunday
Gentry will bat leadoff and start in left field Sunday against the Indians, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Gentry will set the table for the Orioles for the second straight day with Trey Mancini (knee) unavailable. Though Mancini is expected to avoid the disabled list after a recent MRI on his knee returned negative, it seems unlikely that he'll be able to play until at least Tuesday's series opener against the Rays. As a result, Gentry, who went 0-for-4 on Saturday, could be in store for another leadoff assignment Monday against Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco.
