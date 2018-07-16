Orioles manager Buck Showalter said Sunday that Gentry (ribs) isn't close to returning from the 10-day disabled list, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.

Showalter didn't offer up a projected timetable on Gentry, but it appears safe to conclude the outfielder won't be in line for an activation immediately after the All-Star break. Gentry has reported to the Orioles' spring training facility in Sarasota, Fla. to begin his rehab for the rib injury, which resulted in his placement on the DL in late June.