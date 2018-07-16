Orioles' Craig Gentry: Not close to return
Orioles manager Buck Showalter said Sunday that Gentry (ribs) isn't close to returning from the 10-day disabled list, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.
Showalter didn't offer up a projected timetable on Gentry, but it appears safe to conclude the outfielder won't be in line for an activation immediately after the All-Star break. Gentry has reported to the Orioles' spring training facility in Sarasota, Fla. to begin his rehab for the rib injury, which resulted in his placement on the DL in late June.
More News
-
Orioles' Craig Gentry: Close to starting baseball activities•
-
Orioles' Craig Gentry: Placed on 10-day DL•
-
Orioles' Craig Gentry: Gets breather Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Craig Gentry: Three hits in Friday's loss•
-
Orioles' Craig Gentry: Earns fourth straight start•
-
Orioles' Craig Gentry: Records multi-hit game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...