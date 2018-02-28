Gentry (hamstring) will not play in a Grapefruit League contest until Tuesday as a precaution, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Gentry is currently sidelined with left hamstring soreness that he suffered during Sunday's game against Boston. It doesn't appear as though there's any concern over his status but the club is electing to make sure he's fully recovered before returning to the field.

