Orioles' Craig Gentry: Placed on 10-day DL
Gentry was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a rib injury, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.
Gentry -- who recently took a fastball to the ribs against the Braves -- was unavailable Tuesday and will now make his way to the disabled list to give his non-displaced rib additional time to heal. Manager Buck Showalter reported that it's not a long-term setback, but the outfielder will likely miss more than the required 10 days.
