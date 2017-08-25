Gentry is 11-for-30 (.367) with a .906 OPS over 15 games since being recalled on July 30.

The veteran utility man has done a nice job during his third round of MLB action this season. That said, Gentry has started only seven of the team's 24 games since July 30, making him unworthy of a consistent roster spot. However, until he cools down, the 33-year-old is a good dart to throw in daily formats when he's in the lineup.