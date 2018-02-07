Gentry agreed to a minor-league deal with Baltimore on Wednesday which includes an invitation to spring training, Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports.

Gentry appeared in 77 games for the Orioles last season, hitting a pedestrian .257/.333/.386 with two home runs, 11 RBI and five stolen bases. The 34-year-old still has the ability to provide speed on the basepaths but the ceiling for Gentry in 2018 will be as a reserve that earns minimal time against left-handed pitching. Expect him to start the year off at Triple-A Norfolk while providing organizational depth for the club.