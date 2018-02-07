Orioles' Craig Gentry: Re-signs with Orioles
Gentry agreed to a minor-league deal with Baltimore on Wednesday which includes an invitation to spring training, Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports.
Gentry appeared in 77 games for the Orioles last season, hitting a pedestrian .257/.333/.386 with two home runs, 11 RBI and five stolen bases. The 34-year-old still has the ability to provide speed on the basepaths but the ceiling for Gentry in 2018 will be as a reserve that earns minimal time against left-handed pitching. Expect him to start the year off at Triple-A Norfolk while providing organizational depth for the club.
More News
-
Orioles' Craig Gentry: Activated from DL•
-
Orioles' Craig Gentry: Expects to be activated•
-
Orioles' Craig Gentry: Will visit specialist for finger injury•
-
Orioles' Craig Gentry: To DL with fractured finger•
-
Orioles' Craig Gentry: To see hand specialist•
-
Orioles' Craig Gentry: Removed with finger laceration•
-
Ranking Phillies' Fantasy assets
Are the Phillies on the verge of turning the corner? Scott White looks at a rebuilding club...
-
Ranking Nationals' Fantasy assets
The Nationals have one of the most star-studded rosters in the majors, but age and depth are...
-
Ranking the Mets' Fantasy assets
The optimist will look at the Mets roster and see bunches of post-hype sleepers. The pessimist...
-
Ranking Rockies' Fantasy assets
Again a playoff team, the Rockies were led by two big bats and two emerging arms in 2017. Scott...
-
Ranking the Braves' Fantasy assets
Now deep into their rebuild, the Braves are beginning to see an influx of talent. Scott White...
-
Ranking the Giants' Fantasy assets
If age was the Giants' downfall last year, they didn't act like it this offseason. Scott White...