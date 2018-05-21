Gentry went 2-for-4 during Sunday's loss to the Orioles.

Gentry is struggling at the dish through his first 32 games, slashing .224/.278/.284 with just five RBI in 32 games. Although his playing time has been inconsistent, he's failed to produce at the plate] and will need to turn it around soon if he wants to avoid a minor-league stint.

