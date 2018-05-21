Orioles' Craig Gentry: Records multi-hit game
Gentry went 2-for-4 during Sunday's loss to the Orioles.
Gentry is struggling at the dish through his first 32 games, slashing .224/.278/.284 with just five RBI in 32 games. Although his playing time has been inconsistent, he's failed to produce at the plate] and will need to turn it around soon if he wants to avoid a minor-league stint.
More News
-
Orioles' Craig Gentry: Gets third straight start•
-
Orioles' Craig Gentry: Dropped to ninth in order•
-
Orioles' Craig Gentry: Leading off again Sunday•
-
Orioles' Craig Gentry: Secures place on roster•
-
Orioles' Craig Gentry: Back in lineup Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Craig Gentry: Out until Tuesday with hamstring injury•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...