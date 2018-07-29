Orioles' Craig Gentry: Rehab assignment on hold
Gentry (rib) won't begin his rehab assignment at Low-A Delmarva on Monday as initially planned, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Orioles skipper Buck Showalter didn't say that Gentry suffered a setback in his recovery from a broken rib, but noted the outfielder was "not quite ready" for game action. The 34-year-old has been sidelined since late June with the injury and seems unlikely to see consistent at-bats once he's activated from the disabled list with the Orioles likely eager to assess younger options in the outfield.
More News
-
Orioles' Craig Gentry: To join Low-A Delmarva on rehab•
-
Orioles' Craig Gentry: Not close to return•
-
Orioles' Craig Gentry: Close to starting baseball activities•
-
Orioles' Craig Gentry: Placed on 10-day DL•
-
Orioles' Craig Gentry: Gets breather Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Craig Gentry: Three hits in Friday's loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?