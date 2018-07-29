Gentry (rib) won't begin his rehab assignment at Low-A Delmarva on Monday as initially planned, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Orioles skipper Buck Showalter didn't say that Gentry suffered a setback in his recovery from a broken rib, but noted the outfielder was "not quite ready" for game action. The 34-year-old has been sidelined since late June with the injury and seems unlikely to see consistent at-bats once he's activated from the disabled list with the Orioles likely eager to assess younger options in the outfield.