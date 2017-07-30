Orioles' Craig Gentry: Returns to big-league roster
The Orioles selected Gentry's contract from Triple-A Norfolk and inserted him into the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports. Gentry will bat ninth and man right field.
Gentry will assume the 40-man and active roster spot of Hyun Soo Kim, who was packaged to the Phillies in the Jeremy Hellickson trade Friday. The Orioles view Gentry strictly as a depth option who can back up every outfield spot, but he'll gain entry into the starting nine Sunday with Mark Trumbo nursing a stiff back and Seth Smith receiving the day off with a left-hander (Martin Perez) starting for the Rangers.
