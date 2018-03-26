Gentry appears to have solidified a spot on the Orioles' Opening Day roster, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

With the Orioles shipping out Alex Presley, Austin Hays and Joey Rickard to the minor-league ranks, Gentry is the lone outfielder left in big-league camp who can capably play all three spots. Since Trey Mancini is expected to see most of his action at designated hitter while Mark Trumbo (quadriceps) is on the disabled list and the lefty-hitting Colby Rasmus is best utilized in a platoon role, Gentry could end up receiving most of his early-season starts in either of the corner-outfield spots.