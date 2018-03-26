Orioles' Craig Gentry: Secures place on roster
Gentry appears to have solidified a spot on the Orioles' Opening Day roster, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.
With the Orioles shipping out Alex Presley, Austin Hays and Joey Rickard to the minor-league ranks, Gentry is the lone outfielder left in big-league camp who can capably play all three spots. Since Trey Mancini is expected to see most of his action at designated hitter while Mark Trumbo (quadriceps) is on the disabled list and the lefty-hitting Colby Rasmus is best utilized in a platoon role, Gentry could end up receiving most of his early-season starts in either of the corner-outfield spots.
More News
-
Orioles' Craig Gentry: Back in lineup Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Craig Gentry: Out until Tuesday with hamstring injury•
-
Orioles' Craig Gentry: Dealing with hamstring issue•
-
Orioles' Craig Gentry: Re-signs with Orioles•
-
Orioles' Craig Gentry: Activated from DL•
-
Orioles' Craig Gentry: Expects to be activated•
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...