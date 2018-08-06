Gentry (rib) is expected to begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Bowie on Tuesday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Gentry had been scheduled to begin the minor-league assignment last week, but those plans were delayed after he hit a snag in his recovery from the broken rib. The extra time off appears to have done Gentry some good, so he'll be cleared to begin what will likely be a multi-game stint in the minors. Once he's activated from the 10-day disabled list, the 34-year-old is expected to serve as a fourth or fifth outfielder for the big club.

