Orioles' Craig Gentry: Three hits in Friday's loss
Gentry went 3-for-3 with a double and a stolen base in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Blue Jays.
The O's only scraped together five hits all night, and Gentry's fifth-inning two-bagger was the team's only extra-base hit. His nine steals are already his highest total since he swiped 20 in 2014, but otherwise the veteran outfielder has offered very little fantasy value this season, posting a .237/.297/.290 slash line with zero homers, seven runs and seven RBI through 102 plate appearances.
