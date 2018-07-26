Gentry (ribs) will start a rehab assignment with Low-A Delmarva on Friday, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.

Manager Buck Showalter once again didn't specify a timetable for Gentry, but it appears as though the outfielder is nearing a return to Baltimore. Look for him to participate in a batch of minor-league games over the next week.

