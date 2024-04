Kimbrel struck out two batters over a perfect inning to log the save Wednesday against the Red Sox.

After blowing the save in his first appearance of 2024, Kimbrel has logged three straight perfect innings to bring his season ERA down to 2.25. After finishing between 20 and 25 saves the past three seasons, Kimbrel will look to surpass the 30-save mark for the first time since 2018.