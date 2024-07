Kimbrel hit two batters and struck out two in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Mariners.

Kimbrel was a little wild, but he didn't let the extra traffic on the bases rattle him. After allowing just two runs (one earned) over 9.1 innings in June, he's off to a decent start in July, with this outing also being his 20th save of the campaign. Overall, he's at a 2.30 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 46:14 K:BB through 31.1 innings this year.