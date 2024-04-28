Kimbrel was removed from Sunday's game against the A's due to an apparent injury, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The veteran right-hander allowed a walk and a two-run homer to the only batters he faced before exiting the contest with an athletic trainer. It's the second straight blown save for Kimbrel after converting seven straight saves, and the specifics of his injury remain unclear. Yennier Cano is the likely favorite to fill in at closer should Kimbrel be forced to miss any time.