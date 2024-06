Kimbrel earned a save against the Rangers on Friday, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.

Kimbrel was called upon to protect a 2-1 lead in the ninth inning and did so with two strikeouts and a groundout. The veteran has rebounded from a blown save June 19 with two straight scoreless conversions. On the season, he is 18-for-22 in save chances with a 2.45 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 44:12 K:BB over 29.1 innings.