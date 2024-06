Kimbrel (4-2) allowed an unearned run on two hits over one-third of an inning, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Blue Jays.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa delivered a walk-off single in the ninth inning to hand Kimbrel his first loss since April 28. This also ended Kimbrel's scoreless streak at 7.2 innings, though he hasn't given up an earned run since May 8. The closer has a 2.95 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 31:9 K:BB and 13 saves in 16 chances through 21.1 innings this season.