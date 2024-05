Kimbrel pitched a clean ninth inning, striking out two to pick up the save Sunday against the Mariners.

It appears Kimbrel has found his groove again, being rewarded with a save opportunity while posting his fourth-consecutive appearance without allowing a hit or a walk. It was the first save since May 3 for Kimbrel, who had posted a 16.20 ERA and 4.50 WHIP over 3.1 innings in the six outings prior to this most recent four-game stretch.