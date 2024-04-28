Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Kimbrel was removed from Sunday's game against the A's due upper-back tightness, though the skipper isn't sure if the injury will be an ongoing issue, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Kimbrel suffered his second straight blown save Sunday as he allowed a walk and a two-run homer to the only two batters he faced before he exited with the injury. The 35-year-old will continue to be evaluated over the next couple of days, and it remains to be seen if a trip to the injured list will be necessary.