Kimbrel struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his 16th save of the season in a 4-2 win over Atlanta.

Facing the team he made his debut with back in 2010, Kimbrel delivered his 12th straight appearance without allowing an earned run. The hot streak has lowered the veteran closer's ERA on the season to 2.59, to go along with a 0.95 WHIP and 34:10 K:BB through 24.1 innings.