Kimbrel worked a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his 14th save of the season in a 6-3 win over the Rays. He didn't walk or strike out a batter.

The veteran closer let his defense do the work, getting outs on a flyball, a groundball and a popup in foul territory. Kimbrel hasn't been tagged with an earned run in 10 straight appearances, converting all six of his save chances during that stretch with a 10:0 K:BB as he puts his early-season struggles behind him.