Kimbrel struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his first save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Pirates.

The veteran closer blew his first save of the season, but Kimbrel bounced back in his second appearance despite a fastball that topped out at 93.8 mph, although bad weather in Pittsburgh may have contributed to his inability to fully dial it up. Kimbrel is being counted on to handle the ninth inning for the O's this season while Felix Bautista (elbow) recovers from Tommy John surgery, and while the 35-year-old won't be as dominant as the younger reliever he's replacing, he's got more than enough experience -- his 418 career saves is eighth on MLB's all-time list.