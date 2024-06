Kimbrel earned a save against the Guardians on Wednesday, walking one batter and striking out three in a scoreless ninth inning.

Kimbrel issued a two-out walk but otherwise overpowered Cleveland with three punchouts. The veteran closer rebounded well after blowing a save against the Yankees during his previous trip to the mound. Kimbrel is 17-for-21 in save chances on the season and has registered an elite 13.3 K/9 while posted a 2.54 ERA and 0.99 WHIP across 28.1 innings.