The Orioles signed Kimbrel to a one-year, $13 million contract Wednesday with a $13 million club option for 2025, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic was first to report that a deal was close, and now it's all official after Kimbrel passed his pre-signing physical. The veteran reliever registered a steady 3.26 ERA with 94 strikeouts across 69 regular-season innings for the Phillies in 2023, also racking up 23 saves. He seems likely to step into the closer role in Baltimore as a replacement for Felix Bautista, who is slated to miss the entire 2024 campaign as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.