Kimbrel (2-0) struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the extra-inning win over the Red Sox on Thursday.

Kimbrel now has two wins and two saves (in three attempts) through five appearances. He did his job to keep the game tied at 3-3 in the ninth inning Thursday before the Orioles' offense erupted in the 10th. He's kept runs off the board in four of his outings while posting an 8:0 K:BB over five innings this season. Kimbrel pitched both Wednesday and Thursday, so manager Brandon Hyde may turn to Yennier Cano or Dillon Tate if a save situation arises Friday versus the Brewers.