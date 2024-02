Kimbrel (quadriceps) expects to make his Grapefruit League debut Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The veteran closer had to cut a live batting practice session short over the weekend due to quad soreness, but he faced hitters Monday and reported feeling "great" Tuesday morning. With that, he appears to be in the clear for his debut in an Orioles uniform. Kimbrel signed a one-year, $13 million deal in December to replace the injured Felix Bautista (elbow) in the ninth inning.