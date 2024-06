Kimbrel earned the save in a 3-1 win over the Rays on Friday, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.

Kimbrel has now gone 7.2 innings without allowing a hit, recording 10 strikeouts in that span while improving to 13-for-16 in save chances this year. He's lowered his ERA to 3.00 with a 0.95 WHIP and 31:9 K:BB across 21 innings.