Willems is slashing .338/.453/.690 with seven home runs in 21 games for Single-A Delmarva.
An eighth-round pick in 2021, Willems has an XXL 6-foot frame, but even that was the result of better physical fitness this past offseason than he showed prior to 2022, per Baseball America contributor Jon Meoli. He is already splitting time between catcher (11 starts), first base (seven starts) and designated hitter (two starts), and it will likely be the quality of his bat that determines wether he can get enough playing time at the bottom of the defensive spectrum to be useful in fantasy in roughly four years.