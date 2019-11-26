Play

Orioles' Cristian Alvarado: Signs minors deal with Orioles

Alvarado signed a minor-league contract with the Orioles on Monday, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Alvarado has been in the Orioles' system for the entirety of his career. He reached Double-A Bowie for the first time last season, posting a 2.66 ERA and a 23.8 percent strikeout rate in 74.1 innings of relief.

Our Latest Stories