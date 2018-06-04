Snelten was claimed off waivers by the Orioles on Monday.

Snelten was subsequently optioned to Triple-A Norfolk, where he'll serve as organizational bullpen depth. The 26-year-old struggled to a 10.38 ERA and 2.77 WHIP across 4.1 innings with the Giants prior to being designated for assignment. He posted a more respectable 4.08 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 15:9 K:BB across 17.2 innings with Triple-A Sacramento.

