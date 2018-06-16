Snelten cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Snelten will be one step further from the big leagues as he's been removed from the Orioles' 40-man roster. He tossed 4.1 innings for the Giants earlier this year, posting an ugly 10.38 ERA.

More News
Our Latest Stories