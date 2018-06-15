Snelten was designated for assignment by Baltimore on Friday.

Snelten was recently claimed off waivers by the Orioles but didn't do much to impress at the Triple-A level, allowing five earned runs off nine hits in just three innings of relief with Norfolk. He will be exposed to waivers for the second time this season though it's unlikely that he will make an impact in the majors with another organization this season.

