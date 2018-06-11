Orioles' D.J. Stewart: Back from disabled list
Stewart (hamstring) was reinstated from the disabled list Monday.
Stewart has been out since late May with a hamstring strain. Prior to the injury, the outfielder was hitting a solid .271/.363/.451 with six homers in 41 games for Triple-A Norfolk.
