Orioles' D.J. Stewart: Hammers out career-high six RBI
Stewart belted a grand slam and notched a career-high six RBI in Double-A Bowie's 13-7 win on Saturday, Alex Kraft of MiLB.com reports.
The O's prospect now has 15 blasts on the year, and he ranks fifth in the Eastern League with 64 RBI. In Stewart's first campaign at the Double-A level, he's slashing .268/.359/.452, notably above his .251/.351/.405 line over 283 career minor-league games.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...