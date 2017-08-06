Stewart belted a grand slam and notched a career-high six RBI in Double-A Bowie's 13-7 win on Saturday, Alex Kraft of MiLB.com reports.

The O's prospect now has 15 blasts on the year, and he ranks fifth in the Eastern League with 64 RBI. In Stewart's first campaign at the Double-A level, he's slashing .268/.359/.452, notably above his .251/.351/.405 line over 283 career minor-league games.