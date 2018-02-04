Stewart will attend Orioles' spring training as a non-roster invitee, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

Stewart enjoyed a great 2017 campaign at Double-A Bowie. Over 126 games he slashed .278/.378/.481 and logged 79 RBI. He showed a great combination of power and speed as well, as he hit 21 home runs and stole 20 bases.