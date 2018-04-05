Stewart was assigned to Triple-A Norfolk to start the season, MLB.com's Mike Rosenbaum reports.

This was anticipated after Stewart spent 126 games at Double-A last year, but it is worth noting as he is now one promotion away from the big leagues. He hit .278/.378/.481 with 21 home runs and 20 steals (on 24 attempts) last year at Double-A. On paper that looks great, but the 6-foot, 230-pound outfielder really doesn't look great in a uniform, and he is already 24 years old. It's possible that his impressive approach (87:65 K:BB last year) allows him to beat the odds and become a solid everyday left fielder, and now that he is at Triple-A, he may get his chance against big-league pitching later this summer.