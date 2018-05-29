Stewart (hamstring) was placed on the minor-league disabled list Tuesday.

Stewart picked up a hamstring injury over the weekend while playing for Triple-A Norfolk, and the Tides opted to send him to the shelf after the 24-year-old showed little improvement over the past couple of days. The move is retroactive to Monday, so Stewart will be able to return June 4 should he ultimately prove ready. He was hitting .271/.363/.451 with six homers and five stolen bases in 41 games before suffering the injury.

