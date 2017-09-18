Stewart slashed .278/.378/.481 with 21 home runs, 79 RBI, 80 runs and 20 stolen bases over 126 games during his first season at Double-A Bowie.

Baltimore's first-round pick in 2015 broke out in a big way during his first run at MiLB's higher levels. Stewart not only led the Eastern League in runs scored, but he was also the league's only player to notch a 20-20 campaign. Entering the year, Stewart owned a 46.6 AB/HR through three professional seasons, but he sliced that mark to 21.8 AB/HR in 2017. The 23-year-old has captured the attention of his organization, and it will be interesting to see how long he sticks around in big-league camp next year.