Orioles' Dan Straily: Allows five earned
Straily (0-1) allowed five earned runs on eight hits with no walks and no strikeouts across 3.1 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Athletics.
Straily escaped a jam in the first inning, but allowed at least one run in the remaining three innings in which he pitched. He didn't have much working for him in the outing, as he allowed four extra-base hits -- two of which were home runs -- and generated only four swinging strikes. He's had a tough time getting up to speed since signing with the Orioles on April 5, surrendering 10 earned runs in 4.2 innings of work.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy bullpen management rankings
SportsLine's Paul Mammino tells you which closers you can trust.
-
Waivers, Winners and Losers
Austin Meadows had a monster night while Mike Trout left with a groin injury. Heath Cummings...
-
H2H Trade Chart
Think the Mike Clevinger and Luis Severino injuries present a good opportunity to buy low?...
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...