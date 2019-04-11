Straily (0-1) allowed five earned runs on eight hits with no walks and no strikeouts across 3.1 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Athletics.

Straily escaped a jam in the first inning, but allowed at least one run in the remaining three innings in which he pitched. He didn't have much working for him in the outing, as he allowed four extra-base hits -- two of which were home runs -- and generated only four swinging strikes. He's had a tough time getting up to speed since signing with the Orioles on April 5, surrendering 10 earned runs in 4.2 innings of work.