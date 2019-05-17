Straily allowed four earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one across 3.1 innings Thursday against the Indians. He did not factor into the decision.

Straily had managed a respectable effort through two innings but unraveled in the third inning, allowing four of the first five batters he faced to reach base. After allowing a leadoff hit in the fourth inning and getting one out, Straily was pulled form the game though was ultimately charged with another earned run after Gabriel Ynoa allowed his inherited runner to score. Straily has been horrific through 30.2 innings this season, posting a 1.89 WHIP and 8.51 ERA. His next start is scheduled for Wednesday against the Yankees.