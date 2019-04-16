Orioles' Dan Straily: Picks up win versus Red Sox
Straily (1-1) allowed one run on two hits with two strikeouts and a walk across five innings in a victory against the Red Sox on Monday.
This was a sight for sore eyes, as Straily began the year allowing five runs in each of his first two starts. His first two outings went so poorly that even after the strong start Monday, Straily still owns a 10.24 ERA. He is also 1-1 with a 1.86 WHIP and two strikeouts in 9.2 innings. Straily's next start should be at home against the Twins on Saturday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and previews...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get McHugh
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Who's got the ninth?
Find some help in the ninth inning, plus more options to add heading into Week 4 of the Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...