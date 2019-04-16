Straily (1-1) allowed one run on two hits with two strikeouts and a walk across five innings in a victory against the Red Sox on Monday.

This was a sight for sore eyes, as Straily began the year allowing five runs in each of his first two starts. His first two outings went so poorly that even after the strong start Monday, Straily still owns a 10.24 ERA. He is also 1-1 with a 1.86 WHIP and two strikeouts in 9.2 innings. Straily's next start should be at home against the Twins on Saturday.