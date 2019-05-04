Straily (1-2) took the loss Friday against the Rays, allowing five runs on nine hits and three walks across 4.1 innings. He struck out two.

Straily fell behind early Friday, allowing back-to-back doubles to open the game before settling in and escaping the first inning down 1-0. The right-hander ran into trouble again in the fourth inning; he allowed four runs, highlighted by a Mike Zunino three-run homer. Straily has struggled through six appearances (five starts) for the Orioles, compiling a 7.43 ERA, 1.87 WHIP and 11:10 K:BB through 23 innings. His next start is scheduled for Wednesday against the Red Sox.