Orioles' Dan Straily: Serves up four homers
Straily (1-4) took the loss against the Yankees on Wednesdya by allowing six runs on eight hits over four innings. He walked three and struck out two.
Straily never fooled the Yankees on Wednesday as he generated only two swinging strikes while giving up four home runs, bringing his season total of homers allowed to 14. The 30-year-old hasn't completed five innings during a start since April 20. Straily has a 9.09 ERA, 1.99 WHIP and 18:17 K:BB through seven starts, and lines up to pitch Monday versus the Tigers.
