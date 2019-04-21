Straily (1-2) took the loss in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Twins by allowing three runs on six hits over five innings. He struck out four and walked three.

Straily was once again hurt by the home-run ball Saturday, but thankfully the damage was limited with all three homers being solo shots. The 30-year-old has an 8.59 ERA, 1.84 WHIP and 6:6 K:BB over 14.2 innings and lines up to face the Twins again next weekend.