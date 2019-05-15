Straily is scheduled to start Thursday against the Indians, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Straily was originally scheduled to start Wednesday against the Yankees, but he'll get the ball for Thursday's series opener in Cleveland after inclement weather changed the Orioles' pitching plans. The right-hander is 1-3 with an 8.23 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 15:12 K:BB in 27.1 innings this season.

